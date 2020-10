The regional health authority is delivering ‘rapid tests’ which can diagnose Covid-19 in 15 minutes to health centres and hospitals.

The new initiative will see 89,000 of the kits available for Alicante province, 128,000 for Valencia, and 30,500 for Castellón.

