Covid-19 hospital cases on the rise

Several small outbreaks of coronavirus have been reported in Alicante province, as the number of cases in the Valencia region continues to increase.

On Monday evening councillor for health Ana Barceló reported 393 new infections in the previous 24 hours with PCR tests.

Of these 17 were in Castellón province, 97 in Alicante province and 279 in Valencia province.

The number of Covid-19 patients needing treatment in the region’s hospitals has risen by more than 100 in the last five days – up from 227 in the report last Wednesday to 338 on Monday.

Of these, 36 are in intensive care units.

Breaking down the figures, Sra Barceló explained that 15 patients are in hospitals in Castellón province (three in intensive care), 96 in Alicante province (10 in intensive care), and 227 in Valencia province (23 in intensive care).

At the same time the number of complete recoveries from the virus in the previous 24 hours was 562.

The high number of recoveries being reported means that the count of active Covid-19 cases in the region is not shooting up – and stands at 3,968 compared to 3,263 registered last Wednesday.

A total of eight new deaths of patients with Covid-19 has been reported in the last five days, taking the number in the Valencia region since the pandemic started to 1,498.

The flare-ups reported on Monday in Alicante province were all of ‘social origin’.

These were in Alicante city with five cases, Los Montesinos (three cases), Muro de Alcoy (three cases), Villena (three cases) and Almoradí (four cases).

