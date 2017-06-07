Cova Tallada safety fears ahead of summer

VISITS to the popular Tallada cave straddling the Dénia-Jávea border need to be restricted to protect marine wildlife and human safety.

Part of the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve, the Cova Tallada at the foot of the Montgó regularlly resembles rush-hour traffic with kayaks and motorboats literally queuing to get in.

Walkers reaching the cave by land means crowds converging on all sides.

Montgó nature reserve management boss Joan Sala says: “If we don’t take action soon, we’re going to have a tragedy on our hands.

