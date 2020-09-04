Court backs Benigánim confinement

The Regional Supreme Court (TSJ) has given judicial backing to the regional government’s decision to impose confinement on Benigánim due to a rise in Covid-19 cases after a lower tier judge tried to block the move.

This means that people can only enter and leave the south Valencia-province municipality for ‘approved purposes’.

The court noted that the measure was necessary due to the ‘evident worsening’ of the situation in the town.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com