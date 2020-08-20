Couple arrested over disabled woman’s murder

0
32

National Police have arrested a man and a woman, aged 59 and 56 respectively, as alleged co-perpetrators of the murder of a woman with phocomelia in Benidorm.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.