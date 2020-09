A total of €4.5-million in compensation will be paid to multinational company Urbaser by Orihuela council over the controversial decision taken by former Partido Popular (PP) mayoress Mónica Lorente, in which she declared the procedure for the rubbish collection contract null and void in a full council meeting in 2007.

