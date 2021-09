This week in Villajoyosa an emergency council meeting approved a budget amendment of €17,170,723.

The cash will be spent on infrastructure projects – and €4,192,502 has been earmarked for the expropriation of the Finca de la Senyoreta de l’Hort on the beachfront.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com