Costa welcomes ‘new normality’

0
156
Many hotels - including this one in Benidorm - will be opening their doors next week Photo: Angel García

Regional legislation now applies as resorts get ready to welcome more UK and EU flights from July 1 following extra safety rules

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.