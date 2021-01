When Pilar de la Horadada local police discovered a marijuana plantation near Pinar de Campoverde back on October 30, the ensuing investigation enabled a well-organised gang of drug dealers to be taken down.

The Guardia Civil have arrested nine people in Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada and Torre Pacheco.

