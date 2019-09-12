Costa Blanca on red alert

ALICANTE province and Murcia were on red alert – the highest level of emergency warning – for torrential rain as Costa Blanca News went to press today (Thursday).

State weather agency AEMET activated the warning for the north Costa Blanca at midnight and it will run until midnight tomorrow night (Friday). In the south and Murcia it will run until midday tomorrow.

School was out in nearly all towns today and in the north many are following suit tomorrow.

