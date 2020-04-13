Coronavirus – Valencia region update

In the Valencia region the number of deaths of patients with the coronavirus has gone up by 18 from yesterday’s figure – with 38 recorded in 24 hours.

Today’s figure takes the death toll to 876 since the coronavirus health crisis started.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that 179 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 2,803.

A total of 219 new cases were reported – down by 43 on yesterday.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continues to fall in the Valencia region, down from 1,447 yesterday to 1,428 today, with 316 in intensive care (down by four on yesterday).

A total of 1,487 healthcare professionals have caught the virus and 406 have recovered.