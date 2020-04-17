Coronavirus – Valencia region update

More encouraging figures on the coronavirus outbreak in the Valencia region were published today (Friday) by the health department.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continues to fall – down from 1,247 yesterday to 1,173 today.

Another reduction in the number of patients in intensive care was recorded – down by 24 – from 274 yesterday to 252 today.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that 322 people had recovered from the disease in the Valencia region in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in the region is now 4,024.

A total of 254 new cases were reported – up by 63 on yesterday, with more tests being carried out in the region.

This takes the total number of cases in Valencia region to 9,869.

The number of deaths of patients with the coronavirus in the region was the same as yesterday – with 27 recorded in 24 hours.

This takes the death toll to 999 since the coronavirus health crisis started.

A total of 344 elderly people have died in care homes in the Valencia region.