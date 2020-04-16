Coronavirus – Valencia region update

Encouraging figures on the coronavirus outbreak in the Valencia region were published today (Thursday) by the health department.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continues to fall – down from 1,344 in Wednesday’s report to 1,247 today.

One of the largest reductions in recent weeks of patients in intensive care was also recorded – down by 27 – from 301 on Wednesday to 274 today.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that 342 people recovered from the disease in the Valencia region in the previous 24 hours – up by 51 – with 266 reported yesterday.

A total of 191 new cases were reported – 21 fewer than the 211 which came to light on Wednesday.

