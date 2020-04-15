Coronavirus – Valencia region update

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that 291 more people have recovered from the disease – up by 25 from the 266 reported yesterday.

The total number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Valencia region is now 3,360.

A total of 211 new cases were reported – an increase of 58 on yesterday, taking the total number in Valencia region to 9,424.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continues to fall in the Valencia region, down from 1,412 yesterday to 1,344 in today’s report.

Of these 301 are in intensive care (down by 15 on yesterday).

In the Valencia region the number of deaths of patients with the coronavirus has gone up by seven from yesterday’s figure – with 38 recorded in 24 hours.

Today’s figure takes the death toll to 945 since the coronavirus health crisis started.

A total of 1,524 healthcare professionals have caught the virus and 494 have recovered.