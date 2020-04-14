Coronavirus – Valencia region update

In the Valencia region the number of deaths of patients with the coronavirus has gone down by seven from yesterday’s figure – with 31 recorded in 24 hours.

Today’s figure takes the death toll to 907 since the coronavirus health crisis started.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that 266 more people have recovered from the disease – up from the 179 reported yesterday.

The total number of people who have recovered from the disease in the Valencia region is 3,069.

A total of 153 new cases were reported – a reduction of 66 on yesterday.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital continues to fall in the Valencia region, down from 1,428 yesterday to 1,412 in today’s report.

Of these 316 are in intensive care (down by 11 on yesterday).

A total of 1,492 healthcare professionals have caught the virus and 428 have recovered.