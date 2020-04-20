Coronavirus – Valencia region figures (Monday)

A total of 89 new cases were reported – down from 133 yesterday.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that there are currently 4,626 ‘active’ cases in the region.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital in the Valencia region continues to fall – down from 1,046 yesterday to 1,039 today.

Another reduction in the number of patients in intensive care was recorded, down from 223 yesterday to 217 today.

Sra Barceló noted that another 82 people recovered from the disease in the Valencia region in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus in the region is now 4,629.

A total of 19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,084 since the coronavirus health crisis started.