Coronavirus – regional update

Councillor for health in Valencia region, Ana Barceló has just given the figures relating to the coronavirus outbreak for the previous 24 hours.

She lamented that a further 25 people have died in that time, taking the total to 94 in the Valencia region.

Of these, 50 deaths have occurred in Alicante province, 37 in Valencia province, and seven in Castellón.

She stated that 91.4 % of deceased were over the age of 75.

A total of 30 of the deceased were residents in old people’s homes.

Sra Barceló noted that there have been 297 news cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours – 174 in Valencia province, 66 in Alicante and 57 in Castellón.

This brings the total of patients to 1,901 – with 702 being treated in hospitals and 138 in intensive care.

A total of 36 patients have made complete recoveries.