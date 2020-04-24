Coronavirus recoveries shoot up

The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus in the Valencia region is on the up – with another 421 people given the all clear.

Yesterday (Thursday) the regional health authority reported a total of 5,388 recoveries since the pandemic started – and today this figure was up to 5,809.

The increasing number of people who have survived Covid-19 is bringing down the number of ‘active’ cases – currently 3,949 in the region compared with 4,215 yesterday.

Breaking down the figures, councillor for health in the Valencia region Ana Barceló explained that 1,030 of the active cases are in Alicante province.

Sra Barceló reported a slight rise in the number of new coronavirus cases – with 171 positive tests in the previous 24 hours compared with 164 yesterday.

A total of 847 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital – down from 918.

Another reduction in the number of patients in intensive care was recorded, down from 179 to 170.

A total of 16 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours – down by four on yesterday.

This takes the death toll in the Valencia region to 1,148 since the coronavirus health crisis started – 155 in Castellón province, 427 in Alicante (three more than yesterday) and 566 in Valencia.