Coronavirus improvement continues – Valencia region figures (Tuesday)

Just 60 new cases were reported in the Valencia region (17 in Alicante province) – down from 89 yesterday and 133 on Sunday.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that there are currently 4,586 ‘active’ cases in the region.

A total of 10 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,094 since the coronavirus health crisis started.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospital in the Valencia region continues to fall – down from 1,039 yesterday to 1,021.

Another reduction in the number of patients in intensive care was recorded, down from 217 yesterday to 206 today (80 of these in Alicante province).

Sra Barceló noted that another 90 people recovered from the disease in the Valencia region in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recovered in the region is now 4,719.