Cases of coronavirus have increased rapidly in the Valencia region and 24 patients have died.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported yesterday (Thursday) that there were 921 confirmed cases, compared with just 74 a week ago.

Sra Barceló explained that the number had gone up by 195 in 24 hours in the Valencia region and 299 of the patients were being treated in hospital.

