Coronavirus cancellations

Events and fiestas are being postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus.

Valencia has called off its world-famous Fallas celebrations which bring more than one million visitors to the city.

Regional president Ximo Puig said their absolute priority was to protect people’s health and minimise the risks of infection.

The British Embassy has postponed all its ‘physical’ outreach events for British residents around Spain until further notice.

Full report on this evolving situation in Friday’s Costa Blanca News