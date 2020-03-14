Coronavirus: beaches closed or with restricted access

Too many Spaniards on Benidorm's Poneinte beach...no comment

Costa towns are closing or restricting access to beaches to avoid encouraging visitors to come from Madrid and other parts of Spain where the Covod-19 is spreading rapidly.
Benidorm beaches are flying the red flag that bans bathing while Campello has banned access to its beaches. Other towns are taking similar actions after residents denounced that many people were arriving to their holiday homes from Madrid where the number of cases is soaring.
Today there have been 18 new cases reported in Alicante province and there a currently 188 cases in whole Valencia Region.

