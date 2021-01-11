Contingency plans activated to deal with Covid surge

Non-urgent operations are being postponed by the regional health authority as hospitals take action to deal with the increasing intake of Covid-19 patients.

Director general of healthcare assistance in Valencia, Mariam García Layunta said local health departments are applying contingency plans to deal with escalating coronavirus cases, which includes freeing up spaces in hospitals to install additional beds.

