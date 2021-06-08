Confronting the ‘huge challenge’ of climate change

The territorial action plan (PAT) for the Vega Baja was presented in Jacarilla on Monday.

Regional councillor for public works and transport, Arcadi España stated that ‘climate change is already happening’ and it is a ‘huge challenge which we have to face up to’.

He added that episodes of torrential rain ‘will occur again’ in the Vega Baja – and ‘we have to adapt’.

