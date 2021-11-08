Concentration camp remembrance centre planned

Discussions are underway to set up a ‘memory space’ at the site of the Civil War concentration camp that used to be in Albatera (now San Isidro).

The aim is to turn it into a ‘centre for the interpretation of memory’ that would ‘be useful for reflection and remind us of one of the saddest and most regrettable episodes of our recent past’, said regional councillor for democratic participation, Rosa Pérez Garijo.

