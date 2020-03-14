Closed bars owners fuming at ‘ignorant’ holidaymakers

British and Spanish owners of bars forced to close over the spreading of Covid-19 in Benidorm are fuming at British holidaymakers who are buying booze in nearby supermarkets and sitting on their outdoor bar tables and chairs that cannot be moved indoors despite the closure.

The whole purpose of the lock down is to avoid gatherings that could spread the virus.

On Facebook, the owner of one British bar blames ‘ignorant holidaymakers’, and also the local police for not turning up to move them away.

The ‘stay at home’ message means ‘Stay at your hotel’for tourists… Residents are asked to pass on the message!

