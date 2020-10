Residents of the Valencia region have been asked to report any illegal parties which number more than six people.

Councillor for justice Gabriela Bravo stated: “If you know that one of these parties is taking place do not hesitate to call the police.

“Following the new rules will help all of us to protect ourselves against the virus.”

