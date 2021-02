Elche is making it easier to cycle around the city by releasing a map of all the BiciElx bike hire stations, cycle racks and cycle paths.

According to councillor for mobility Esther Díez, this will make it simple to check how to get around either using the public hire service or ‘their own bicycles’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com