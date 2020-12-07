Christmas rules for Valencia region announced

“We have to be mature enough to have a different Christmas.”

These were the words of regional president Ximo Puig as he set out the restrictions which will operate during the festive period.

He revealed that the land borders of the region will remain closed (former exceptions still apply) until January 15 – except on December 23, 24, 25 and 31 and January 1, when people will be able to visit family members and close friends in other regions of the country.

