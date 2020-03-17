Cases on the rise

Cases of coronavirus are continuing to increase rapidly in the Valencia region.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported yesterday afternoon that nine patients with the virus had died in the previous 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the region to 13.

At the same time 12 patients have made complete recoveries and are ‘cured’, she noted.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the region rose by 107 in 24 hours to reach 490 active cases.

Of the new cases, 52 were detected in Valencia province, 42 in Alicante, and 13 in Castellón.

Sra Barceló called on residents to obey the measures brought in by the government to crack down on the virus.