A man accused of transporting 286 kilos of marijuana in a campervan on the A-7 motorway has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The motorhome full of marijuana provided ‘one of the largest hauls of drugs seized on the roads in Spain in recent years by the Guardia Civil’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com