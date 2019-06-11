CAM rescue cost hits €9.5 billion

The rescue of the CAM bank – which was sold to Banco Sabadell for €1 after it was liquidated in 2011 – has cost the deposit guarantee fund (FGD) a total of €9,543 million so far, according to its annual report.

