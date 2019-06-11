CAM rescue cost hits €9.5 billion

The rescue of the CAM bank – which was sold to Banco Sabadell for €1 after it was liquidated in 2011 – has cost the deposit guarantee fund (FGD) a total of €9,543 million so far, according to its annual report.
Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept