Spelling out its commitment to fighting pollution, the name of ‘Calpe’ has been placed on one of the town’s beaches – with the giant letters made of recycled plastic.

Made from ‘ghost’ fishing nets and other plastic waste collected from the Mediterranean Sea, the letters weigh 330kg and are 120cm high.

