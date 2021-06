The regional government is stumping up €64.9 million to employ an additional 6,500 healthcare professionals and open 32 temporary surgeries in tourism hotspots for the summer.

The reinforcement plan for 2021 will also allow tens of thousands of doctors and nurses to take holidays following the Covid-19 pandemic.

