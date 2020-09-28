Call to end reliance on residential tourism

The regional government’s Plan Vega Renhace to regenerate the Vega Baja area has concerned associations of ecologists and residents who fear some of its proposals are unsustainable.

They argue that sustainability and the circular economy should be the criteria to make the area more resilient to the consequences of climate change.

Continued reliance on residential tourism puts profits from property speculation above rational town planning, they claim.

