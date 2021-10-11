Call for vaccination certificate use for nightlife and festivals

Regional president Ximo Puig has called on the national government to ‘take a decision over the introduction of a vaccination certificate in the whole of Spain for entry to nightlife venues and festivals’.

Sr Puig defended the use of the certificate and reminded that representatives of the nightlife and festival sectors have called for this to be implemented to guarantee as much security as possible for their customers.

