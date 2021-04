The Guardia Civil have arrested a man who was recorded on security cameras as he broke into the home of a British couple in Sax and stole a very valuable watch.

The whole property was covered by security cameras and these showed a man with a screwdriver entering the house and coming back out a few minutes later.

More in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com