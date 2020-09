The Valencia government is starting its annual flu vaccination programme a month earlier than last year.

Jabs will be available at health centres for people in vulnerable groups from October 5.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that the health service is now getting in touch with patients in these ‘at-risk’ groups to inform them about the process.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com