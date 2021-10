A scheme is being piloted in which members of the public can book an appointment online with the Guardia Civil to report non-urgent issues.

A force spokesman noted that it is being trialled in Torrevieja, Madrid, Estremera and Roquetas de Mar in Almería.

Victims of crime will still be able to attend Guardia Civil stations in more urgent cases.

