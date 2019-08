With the threat of a no-deal Brexit increasing with the manoeuvrings of Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, president of the Valencia region Ximo Puig has once again offered reassurance to British residents.

Sr Puig noted that Brexit and ‘its possible consequences’ is one the main challenges facing the region.

“Our commitment to the British people who are living among us remains exactly the same as it was before,” he said.

