British travellers hit by UK vaccination policy

Following last week’s front page article – ‘travel risk to the UK’ – a number of readers have contacted Costa Blanca News to report that they have fallen foul of regulations being applied by the British government.

Travellers told of holidays that have been ruined and the heart-break of not being able to see relatives due to the UK’s self-isolation rule.

The British Embassy confirmed that if a person has been vaccinated outside the UK, ‘even if they have received a vaccine that has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK, they are required to self-isolate if identified as a close contact’ of someone suffering from Covid-19.

