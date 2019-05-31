British family ‘desperate’ as Mark, 32, remains missing

FAMILY members and friends of missing British resident Mark Palmer say they are ‘getting desperate’ and have criticised the ‘slowness’ of police operations in the Ontinyent (Vall d’Albaida area).

But they are overwhelmed with gratitude for British expats in the area who have helped them in their search.

Mark’s father and uncle Steve travelled to Ontinyent to try to find their son and nephew, and spoke to homeless communities, although none of them had seen him.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper