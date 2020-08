A four-year-old boy on holiday with his family died after falling into a swimming pool at the house in Ciudad Quesada where they were staying on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor of Rojales, Antonio Pérez told Costa Blanca News the family had only stopped to spend the night with relatives who were also on holiday and had rented a villa in the urbanisation.

