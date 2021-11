A project to create a ‘botanical garden’ in La Mata-Torrevieja natural park is nearing completion – more than a year after it was started.

The site is being prepared on the southern shore of La Mata salt lake – and visitors can learn about native plants from signs in English and Spanish.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com