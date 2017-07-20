Body on the beach arrests

FOUR more arrests, two in Jávea and two in Liverpool have taken place in connection with the kidnap and murder of British citizen Francis Brennan on the Costa Blanca in 2014.

According to the Guardia Civil, this was the climax of a third phase of the three-year investigation in partnership with the British National Crime Agency (NCA) and Merseyside Police.

