Bitter-sweet election victory for Socialist party

The Socialist party (PSOE) gained the most votes in the regional and European elections – but pacts between other parties could leave them out in cold in regions such as Madrid and some major cities, including the capital.

In Alicante province the Partido Popular (PP) won majorities in Benidorm, Torrevieja Finestrat, La Nucía and Pilar de la Horadada and could rule other large towns such as Orihuela by entering pacts with other parties.

The PSOE had a strong showing with majorities in Dénia, Jávea, Elche, Guardamar, San Miguel and other towns.

Full round-up and analysis in Friday’s Costa Blanca News