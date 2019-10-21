Bit to revolutionise water management

EC vice-president Frans Timmermans noted that south-east Spain was suffering more than any other region of Europe from the effects of climate change.

Speaking in Orihuela, the Dutch politician said it was a ‘paradox’ that all the rainwater ended up in the sea and did not help to solve drought problems.

He has proposed that Europe should work with the regional and national governments ‘to channel, store and reuse’ the water which fell in such enormous quantities’.

