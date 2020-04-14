Births during coronavirus

0
58

Giving birth alone, without the comfort of a husband or partner is the new reality facing pregnant women following an order issued by the Health Ministry.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.