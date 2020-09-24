Bird can ‘carrion’ flying

Calpe’s animal protection service rescued a griffon vulture on Tuesday after a neighbour alerted the local police. The vulture is to be transferred to the Alicante wildlife recovery centre and will eventually be flying again.

