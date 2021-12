Torrevieja town hall has chosen the same company to operate rubbish collection and street cleaning in the municipality.

Acciona Servicios Urbanos, SL has run the service since 2004 and has been working without a contract since 2016.

They will be paid €24,368,664 a year under the new deal, which will run for 15 years.

